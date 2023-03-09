Checking for mistakes in my PC build!

Hi everyone!
It's been a week since I started looking for a new PC build and here's what I ended up with. I wanted to check with you all what you think and ask for some advice.
Notice that: it's meant to be a PC for CG projects, 3D and VFX stuff.
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
GPU: RTX 3070 8GB
MOBO: Asrock B650E PG Riptide WiFi
SSD: SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS NVME
RAM: DDR 5 2x16 5200hz
Now, can anyone help me with CPU cooler and the right case for all of this stuff?
Those are two tricky pieces.
Thank you all, have a nice day!
