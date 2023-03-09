Checking for mistakes in my PC build!

Hi everyone!It's been a week since I started looking for a new PC build and here's what I ended up with. I wanted to check with you all what you think and ask for some advice.Notice that: it's meant to be a PC for CG projects, 3D and VFX stuff.CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700XGPU: RTX 3070 8GBMOBO: Asrock B650E PG Riptide WiFiSSD: SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS NVMERAM: DDR 5 2x16 5200hzNow, can anyone help me with CPU cooler and the right case for all of this stuff?Those are two tricky pieces.Thank you all, have a nice day!