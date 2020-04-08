Cheap PC upgrade

So its corona time. Iam bored as hell and i dont have a modern pc, i have a pc i played on in 2008its just a plain old black box with an old Asus motherboard with an intell core duo and windows xp. it played Return to castle wolfenstien on the highest setting and i was happy!I have almost no money, so i want to make a usable internet browsing PC. In the eye of cheapness i picked out an i3 9th gen 3.8ghz, an Asus MSI pro series motherboard, Windows 10, Sata DVD drive and 8gb of ram. The board has VGA and hdmi, which is what i use now so i will rely on the cpu graphics for nowiam going to reuse the windows XP hard drive and my PSUI can always upgrade it all later!Does anyone see any issues? i have never used a PC beyond windows XPThank you!!