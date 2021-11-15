Change graphic card

R

Radek

n00b
Joined
Nov 14, 2021
Messages
1
Hallo, could you advice which better graphic card could i use in my computer? I would like to try mine.
The computer content now:
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Six-Core Processor
RAM 16MBytes - 1197.6 MHz
Motherboard - AMD Ryzen SOC PRIME B350-PLUS (AM4)
Graphics - NVidia - GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Storage - WDC WD7500AZEX-00RKKA0
Optical drives - ASUS DRW-24B5ST
Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

thank you radek
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,873
RTX 3080 is probably the best one for value. I have one I would sell but since you are new you would have to pay via Western Union Money Transfer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top