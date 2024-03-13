Cerebras is still at it! Enter the Dinner plate CPU (WSE-3)

lostinseganet
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,222
More? MOARR! How about 4,000,000,000,000 Transistors at 5nm?!
https://www.zdnet.com/article/ai-startup-cerebras-unveils-the-largest-chip-yet-for-generative-ai/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Dly8I8lMY
When they get to 3~2nm they might actually have a Billion Million Transistors...
