Cerebras is still at it! Enter the Dinner plate CPU (WSE-3)

1710341212008.png

also, see above... can we stop marching towards terminator, please?!
 
Cool company. They are actively defying the whole notion of wafer attrition.
 
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1662...ne-two-wse2-26-trillion-transistors-100-yield

Cerebras achieves 100% yield by designing a system in which any manufacturing defect can be bypassed – initially Cerebras had 1.5% extra cores to allow for defects, but we’ve since been told this was way too much as TSMC's process is so mature.

Isn't almost all chips design allow for some non-working core (and often much more than 1.5% on much smaller chips) and yet does not have perfect yield at all ?

A it would be much more than having extra core to achieve high yield, it has complete redundancy:
84 processing tiles, similar to individual chips, and each tile has redundant processor cores, memory, and I/O. When one part of a tile fails, the extra functions are substituted in their place through software tools

So balancing giant amount of waste with united giant amount of cache memory and interconnect speed and you could still have chips with not enough working unit to be pratical.
 
