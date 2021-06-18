Armenius
This was spotted on the Australian classification website. Possible incoming release of the games from the Gameboy Advance, which includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow. The original collection was released on all major platforms, so there should be a PC release unless Nintendo is going to hold this one close to the belt.
https://techraptor.net/gaming/news/castlevania-advance-collection-revealed-via-australian-rating
https://www.classification.gov.au/titles/castlevania-advance-collection
Now official. It is out now on the Switch. I assume it will be added to Steam in the store update tomorrow, but there is currently no page for it.
https://www.konami.com/games/castlevania/advance_collection/us/en-us/
