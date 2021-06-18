Castlevania Advance Collection

Metroid ain't gonna happen and if someone at Nintendo was stupid enough to bring it up internally they should be tared and feathered, shot on site, and then their corpse burned just to be sure. Because they have just advocated "kill Nintendo".



Moving off that. The Advance games are good and I'd save the DS games for another collection but toss in a few others. Rondo of Blood which has been remade a few times but not on PC, and kicked off the sprites and other items for the new games. SOTN for obvious reasons. We are still missing Legends from the GameBoy and maybe DraculaX to round out the old era. The DS games could easily be bundled with the WiiWare games (which are actually really good if you like classic Castlevanias) and the 3ds game. Then there is always the insane arcade game that would work in VR! (speaking of things that will NEVER happen lol).