Castlevania Advance Collection

This was spotted on the Australian classification website. Possible incoming release of the games from the Gameboy Advance, which includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow. The original collection was released on all major platforms, so there should be a PC release unless Nintendo is going to hold this one close to the belt.

https://techraptor.net/gaming/news/castlevania-advance-collection-revealed-via-australian-rating
https://www.classification.gov.au/titles/castlevania-advance-collection

Now official. It is out now on the Switch. I assume it will be added to Steam in the store update tomorrow, but there is currently no page for it.

https://www.konami.com/games/castlevania/advance_collection/us/en-us/
 
CrimsonKnight13 said:
I'd love this & the Metroid games on PC (straight ports & not emulated).
Metroid ain't gonna happen and if someone at Nintendo was stupid enough to bring it up internally they should be tared and feathered, shot on site, and then their corpse burned just to be sure. Because they have just advocated "kill Nintendo".

Moving off that. The Advance games are good and I'd save the DS games for another collection but toss in a few others. Rondo of Blood which has been remade a few times but not on PC, and kicked off the sprites and other items for the new games. SOTN for obvious reasons. We are still missing Legends from the GameBoy and maybe DraculaX to round out the old era. The DS games could easily be bundled with the WiiWare games (which are actually really good if you like classic Castlevanias) and the 3ds game. Then there is always the insane arcade game that would work in VR! (speaking of things that will NEVER happen lol).
 
SOAREVERSOR said:
Metroid ain't gonna happen and if someone at Nintendo was stupid enough to bring it up internally they should be tared and feathered, shot on site, and then their corpse burned just to be sure. Because they have just advocated "kill Nintendo".

Moving off that. The Advance games are good and I'd save the DS games for another collection but toss in a few others. Rondo of Blood which has been remade a few times but not on PC, and kicked off the sprites and other items for the new games. SOTN for obvious reasons. We are still missing Legends from the GameBoy and maybe DraculaX to round out the old era. The DS games could easily be bundled with the WiiWare games (which are actually really good if you like classic Castlevanias) and the 3ds game. Then there is always the insane arcade game that would work in VR! (speaking of things that will NEVER happen lol).
I don't know if we will ever see Legends. Iga has pretty much said that game besmirched the series and struck it from the official canon while he still had a say in things.
 
Armenius said:
I don't know if we will ever see Legends. Iga has pretty much said that game besmirched the series and struck it from the official canon while he still had a say in things.
The first collection had Haunted Castle and Kid Dracula
 
SOAREVERSOR said:
The first collection had Haunted Castle and Kid Dracula
Haunted Castle is considered a gaiden title telling the same story as SCV4 in the Castlevania universe and is still considered canon, even though it may not exist in the same continuity. Kid Dracula is a parody spinoff.
 
Armenius said:
Haunted Castle is considered a gaiden title telling the same story as SCV4 in the Castlevania universe and is still considered canon, even though it may not exist in the same continuity. Kid Dracula is a parody spinoff.
Even then does Iga have anything to do with these collections. He's former Konami, there's a reason he creates Bloodstained now and not Castlevania.
 
A new rating listing has popped up in Taiwan. 4 games are listed, including all 3 GBA releases and Dracula X. The ESRB has added a listing for the US just this morning.

https://www.esrb.org/ratings/37857/Castlevania+Advance+Collection/

1632402984052.png
 
I'll have to get this for my wife. We played the hell out of those DS Castlevania games back when we were traveling a lot more. I don't think any one of them was as good as SOTN, but as a set they are.
 
Domingo said:
I'll have to get this for my wife. We played the hell out of those DS Castlevania games back when we were traveling a lot more. I don't think any one of them was as good as SOTN, but as a set they are.
They were all unique in their own ways. They all sort of took the formula and did their own thing.
 
I enjoyed the simplicity of Circle of the Moon. The online consensus seems to be that this is the worst of the three, though. My other unpopular opinion is that Aria of Sorrow is not as great as people make it out to be. All three are still fun to play.
 
Blackstone said:
Castlevania is Konami not Nintendo’s IP. Also, watch the Netflix anime it is freakin’ incredible!
Don't know what you're getting at. Sony currently has an exclusive license on Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, which is why we have not seen them released on other platforms. Rondo of Blood was also a PC-Engine/Turbografx-16 exclusive, originally.
 
Armenius said:
Don't know what you're getting at. Sony currently has an exclusive license on Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, which is why we have not seen them released on other platforms. Rondo of Blood was also a PC-Engine/Turbografx-16 exclusive, originally.
This! Also if you want Rondo go get a TG-16 mini which has all sorts of other good stuff.
 
SOAREVERSOR said:
This! Also if you want Rondo go get a TG-16 mini which has all sorts of other good stuff.
Unfortunately I don't think they're making it anymore. Apparently there was limited availability for it in the US at launch. I'm glad I went ahead and preordered mine.
 
