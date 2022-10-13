Case refurb paint suggestions.

Some background:

My son is using my Cooler Master C700p. The aluminum rails and some of the plastics have scuffs on them now from his use.

I upgraded to a 4090 yesterday, so I gave him my AIO cooled 3080. While installing the 3080 I forgot how much I loved that case and it can be inverted to be positioned correctly on the desk I built.



The question is: do you guys have any paint product recommendations for spraying the plastics and aluminum pieces to give them a decent finish.



I can buy an airbrush no problem if needed.

Figure I will strip the whole thing down and sand it over a weekend.