Case refurb paint suggestions.

equinox654
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2005
- Messages
- 720
Some background:
My son is using my Cooler Master C700p. The aluminum rails and some of the plastics have scuffs on them now from his use.
I upgraded to a 4090 yesterday, so I gave him my AIO cooled 3080. While installing the 3080 I forgot how much I loved that case and it can be inverted to be positioned correctly on the desk I built.
The question is: do you guys have any paint product recommendations for spraying the plastics and aluminum pieces to give them a decent finish.
I can buy an airbrush no problem if needed.
Figure I will strip the whole thing down and sand it over a weekend.
