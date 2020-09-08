Case from 2011 still good?

ChrisUlrich
SilverStone Fortress Series FT02B-W
Can I still use this case to build a brand new gaming PC? Going to be using a LGA 1511 chipset, i7 9700K, Noctua NH-D15S heatsink, eVGA 2070 S, Corsair SF750 PSU
You think I will have an issue fitting everything into this case? At the time, it was a premier air cooling case. Kept my i5 2500K incredibly cool at 4.4ghz. Hoping this isn't completely outdated!
