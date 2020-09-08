Case from 2011 still good?

SilverStone Fortress Series FT02B-W

Can I still use this case to build a brand new gaming PC? Going to be using a LGA 1511 chipset, i7 9700K, Noctua NH-D15S heatsink, eVGA 2070 S, Corsair SF750 PSU

You think I will have an issue fitting everything into this case? At the time, it was a premier air cooling case. Kept my i5 2500K incredibly cool at 4.4ghz. Hoping this isn't completely outdated!
 
sure why not. only real down side is front usb is 2.0. and if you feel [H]ard, mod 3 or C into it.
edit: i guess some versions had usb 3...
edit2: and 12" max gpu
 
