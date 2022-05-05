Case electrical grounding

I've been having trouble for years with cats chewing on cords. Anytime I walk away from the computer and come back my screen flickers and audio will glitch as soon as I touch the mouse or keyboard. This also happens if a cat touches the desk, monitor, cables, or case. Happens all the time. I blew up two Schiit audio Magni Heresy units and two power supplies for each. They eventually let me return them and I got a Schiit Magnius. The flickering continues but this one hasn't blown up yet, been 1.5 years. I've since wired the steel desk frame to the computer chassis to try and help grounding. Using non conductive TOSLINK optical audio cable from soundcard to DAC/amp. I've taken a multimeter and verified correct polarity at the outlet. I run a $600 APC AVR UPS and I've tried surge protectors before and after the UPS.If anyone has any suggestions, I'm all ears.I'm also considering building a wood and steel desk with the computer built into the desktop. Just an area to mount a motherboard tray and use the desk as the case. So only ethernet and power cables would be exposed. Same idea as those Lian li case desks or that Linus tech tips show did one. If anyone has done this and could give me some advice, it would be appreciated. My design and someone's much nicer design attached.