Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 4 remake

More remakes, like movie remakes?
"Resident Evil 8 will mark the third consecutive annual release for the series, following 2019’s Resident Evil 2 and this April’s Resident Evil 3.
In recent years Capcom has successfully focused on creating new games in its existing franchises. Resident Evil 2, released in January 2019, “exceeded expectations” with sales approaching six million units.
It’s understood that in Europe, Resident Evil 3’s launch sales were about a third lower than its predecessor’s. The remake saw a significant drop in physical sales, which is unsurprising considering shops are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Capcom was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing this story.
[UPDATE: Capcom says the Resident Evil 3 remake shipped two million copies worldwide in five days, while the Resident Evil 2 Remake has now shipped over 6.5 million copies.]"
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/resident-evil-4-remake/
