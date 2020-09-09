Can't safely eject external HDD or USB

Hello,I have troubles safely ejecting 2 of my HDDs and a all USBs I tried. They can be all safely ejected on two other laptops.I am using Dell 7070 SFF and have Win 10 Pro. This has been happening from the beginning (I have purchased and installed windows 2 weeks ago, however, only tried using external memories yesterday). I have tried many fixes I found on Google (uninstalled/installed again USB drivers), tried to update them from Dell's website (I have the newest version), tried some command through Run (don't really remember what it was). The only solution is to use Computer Management and mark the drive offline, but then I have to mark it online when I use it again.And yes, when I try to eject it I close all active programmes.Anyone has any idea what to do?Cheers