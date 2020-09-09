Can't safely eject external HDD or USB

Hello,

I have troubles safely ejecting 2 of my HDDs and a all USBs I tried. They can be all safely ejected on two other laptops.

I am using Dell 7070 SFF and have Win 10 Pro. This has been happening from the beginning (I have purchased and installed windows 2 weeks ago, however, only tried using external memories yesterday). I have tried many fixes I found on Google (uninstalled/installed again USB drivers), tried to update them from Dell's website (I have the newest version), tried some command through Run (don't really remember what it was :)). The only solution is to use Computer Management and mark the drive offline, but then I have to mark it online when I use it again.

And yes, when I try to eject it I close all active programmes.

Anyone has any idea what to do?

Cheers
 
