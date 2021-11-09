Can't find replacement Noctua fan (noice reduction)

Trying to replace two fans, motherboard fan and case fan.

Case fan: ad0805lx-a70gl, trying replace with a Noctua to reduce noise.

AD0805LX-A70GL: length 80, width 80, height 25, voltage 5V, current 0.23A, 2 pin

Problem is, the closest I can find is a 4 pin, Noctua NF-A8 5V PWM but I only have 2 pins

Tcarx50.jpg


CPU fan:

Do you guys know if there is a replacement for this type of fan? I can't find a compatible fan to replace it.


739oc4B.jpg

PehNaSK.jpgg5HaHUN.jpg
 
they dont make 2 pin fans.
pull the fan off(3 screws between blades) and look for a p/n under it. if there isnt one look for a 35mm vga fan.
 
You'll want to remove it and measure the diameter of the fan and screw spacing, then search for chipset fans. Look at their specifications/datasheet and find one with matching dimensions.

You may have to cut and splice the old fan's connector onto the new fan.
 
That will be hard to find. I'd buy a fan that's close to the size of the heatsink then use zip ties on it.
 
