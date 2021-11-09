Can't find replacement Noctua fan (noice reduction)

Trying to replace two fans, motherboard fan and case fan.
Case fan: ad0805lx-a70gl, trying replace with a Noctua to reduce noise.
AD0805LX-A70GL: length 80, width 80, height 25, voltage 5V, current 0.23A, 2 pin
Problem is, the closest I can find is a 4 pin, Noctua NF-A8 5V PWM but I only have 2 pins
CPU fan:
Do you guys know if there is a replacement for this type of fan? I can't find a compatible fan to replace it.
