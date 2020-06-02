Can't find Driver

I recently purchased an LG 27 inch monitor model 27BL65U-W. I installed and I am running win 10. Looks great. I checked device manager and it shows that it's running Generic PnP monitor. The driver version is 10.0.18362.693 and is dated 6/21/2006. I click Update driver but it replies "The best drivers for your device are already installed." I checked the LG website for update drivers and can't find any.

Should I leave alone or can you guys locate a more recent driver for me ?



Thanks