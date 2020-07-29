Can't copy large files on Win 10

Hi,

I am puzzled with a situation I am facing on Win 10.



I have a virtual box file in an external drive (~160GB) and the main HD has 250Gb free space.



I try to copy the file to the HD. When the copying starts, a new file of the same size is created in the target location and copying starts. Eventually, the process fails because the HD runs out of space.



I have tried many ways to do this (e.g. cloning the VM) but the same incident occurs.



Anyone knows why this happens? I don't understand why this happens as there is more than enough space.



Thanks