Can't copy large files on Win 10

Hi,
I am puzzled with a situation I am facing on Win 10.

I have a virtual box file in an external drive (~160GB) and the main HD has 250Gb free space.

I try to copy the file to the HD. When the copying starts, a new file of the same size is created in the target location and copying starts. Eventually, the process fails because the HD runs out of space.

I have tried many ways to do this (e.g. cloning the VM) but the same incident occurs.

Anyone knows why this happens? I don't understand why this happens as there is more than enough space.

Thanks
 
