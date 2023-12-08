Can't Access Remote PC with Remote Desktop Connection (RDC)

Hi there,

I have a PC that works as a server (Win 11) and another one (Win 10) I use to connect to the first one via RDC.

What I want to do is use RDC when I am away from home.

I have installed no-ip and got a custom domain. I have also configured the router to forward port 50000 to 3389 on the server.

When I connect via RDC using my home network all works well. But I am unable to do the same when I am away. The connection does not seem to go through.

I managed to do this a couple of times before but now it does not work. Would it be possible that the router is crap and doesn't forward the port correctly? It is a standard BT (UK) Halo router.

I've also tried TeamViewer, which works nicely, but RDC has a much better screen resolution and responsiveness and it allows to mount local drives.

Any suggestions?
 
Teamviewer works when RDP doesnt? (from outside the house of course)
if you ping your No-IP name, is that the correct IP your router has for the Internet/WAN? (try www.whatismyip.com to confirm)
 
Set up a VPN, you really, really don't want to open RDP to the world.

It's going to get crawled and hammered with logins - if this ever succeeds, you will be crypo'd.
 
