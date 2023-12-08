Can't Access Remote PC with Remote Desktop Connection (RDC)

Hi there,



I have a PC that works as a server (Win 11) and another one (Win 10) I use to connect to the first one via RDC.



What I want to do is use RDC when I am away from home.



I have installed no-ip and got a custom domain. I have also configured the router to forward port 50000 to 3389 on the server.



When I connect via RDC using my home network all works well. But I am unable to do the same when I am away. The connection does not seem to go through.



I managed to do this a couple of times before but now it does not work. Would it be possible that the router is crap and doesn't forward the port correctly? It is a standard BT (UK) Halo router.



I've also tried TeamViewer, which works nicely, but RDC has a much better screen resolution and responsiveness and it allows to mount local drives.



Any suggestions?