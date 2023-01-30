Cannot use printer in windows 10 or 11. Could I use WSSL?

I got a HP Deskjet f2210 all in one printer.



It works with kubuntu but I changed to windows 11. Found some windows 10 drivers to install. Trying to print the page will feed and the ink is moving back and forth but nothing is printed on the page.



I was thinking either a VM or dual boot kubuntu at first but was thinking maybe windows subsystem for Linux may work.



Has anyone tried this convoluted way and get it to work?



Would be nice if HP wanted to support their products.



Thanks in advance!