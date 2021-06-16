Cannot left click in Windows 10?

Have a desktop windows 10 computer and haven't had any issues with it for 4 years. Now all of a sudden cannot left click anywhere every 10 minutes. The only way to fix this is to restart windows explorer in task manager. Have never had this issue before and I have no idea how to solve this. The mouse is not the issue, I've tried a new one with same results. I ran complete system scan using bitdefender and it found no virus. I have even gone to the extreme and dont a clean windows 10 reinstall twice. The issue still persists.



Any advice on how to proceed?