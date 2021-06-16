Cannot left click in Windows 10?

Spetsnaz201

Have a desktop windows 10 computer and haven't had any issues with it for 4 years. Now all of a sudden cannot left click anywhere every 10 minutes. The only way to fix this is to restart windows explorer in task manager. Have never had this issue before and I have no idea how to solve this. The mouse is not the issue, I've tried a new one with same results. I ran complete system scan using bitdefender and it found no virus. I have even gone to the extreme and dont a clean windows 10 reinstall twice. The issue still persists.

Any advice on how to proceed?
 
Nobu

What does hdd and cpu (individual) core activity look like when it happens? Any processes stuck at 99% or close to it?
 
pendragon1

test your drive(s) or if you have multiple drives, disconnect all but the os drive and see if it still happens.
 
