Can you wirelessly connect a PS5 controller to PC?

Nebell
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 1,927
I'm unable to buy PS5 atm since it's out of stock. But I need a controller for my PC and PS5 controller is in stock.
Figured getting a PS5 controller would be logical since I plan to buy PS5 in the future (and I assume it comes with only one controller).
Is it possible to connect a PS5 controller to PC via bluetooth?
