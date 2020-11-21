Can you wirelessly connect a PS5 controller to PC?

Nebell

Nebell

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
1,927
I'm unable to buy PS5 atm since it's out of stock. But I need a controller for my PC and PS5 controller is in stock.
Figured getting a PS5 controller would be logical since I plan to buy PS5 in the future (and I assume it comes with only one controller).

Is it possible to connect a PS5 controller to PC via bluetooth?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top