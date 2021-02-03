Can static damage my PC?

G

Grasscrest

n00b
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
20
Hello, everyone. I have a metal keyboard at home, and I zap it everytime I sit down and touch it. Is it possible to damage your PC this way?
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,187
If your USB ports are grounded properly, no. If they are not, then the only damage might be to your usb port, as they usually are fused (either individually or in groups), and possibly your keyboard (depending on how the discharge travels to the pc).

You can test the USB port's ground by touching the outer shielding of the port with a dmm probe, and touching a case screw with the other probe, with the DMM on continuity or ohm. Should be near zero ohms and a beep if on continuity mode.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,538
Nobu said:
If your USB ports are grounded properly, no. If they are not, then the only damage might be to your usb port, as they usually are fused (either individually or in groups), and possibly your keyboard (depending on how the discharge travels to the pc).

You can test the USB port's ground by touching the outer shielding of the port with a dmm probe, and touching a case screw with the other probe, with the DMM on continuity or ohm. Should be near zero ohms and a beep if on continuity mode.
Click to expand...
If your computer is not properly grounded then touching any metal part will give you a slight tingle of electricity. I had a outlet go bad and touching any part metal from KB to case would cause a tingle.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nobu
like this
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,538
Grasscrest said:
Hello, everyone. I have a metal keyboard at home, and I zap it everytime I sit down and touch it. Is it possible to damage your PC this way?
Click to expand...
Very unlikely to do any damage. To fry the actual USB you would have to be sticking it into the port. A discharge at the KB won't have enough juice to travel far to do any damage.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,187
vegeta535 said:
If your computer is not properly grounded then touching any metal part will give you a slight tingle of electricity. I had a outlet go bad and touching any part metal from KB to case would cause a tingle.
Click to expand...
And you can test that by touching a case screw or the ground plane with one probe, and the metal screw on an outlet, or the ground(!) socket of an unused adjacent outlet with the other probe, and testing the outlet with an outlet tester.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top