Can static damage my PC?

Hello, everyone. I have a metal keyboard at home, and I zap it everytime I sit down and touch it. Is it possible to damage your PC this way?
If your computer is not properly grounded then touching any metal part will give you a slight tingle of electricity. I had a outlet go bad and touching any part metal from KB to case would cause a tingle.If your USB ports are grounded properly, no. If they are not, then the only damage might be to your usb port, as they usually are fused (either individually or in groups), and possibly your keyboard (depending on how the discharge travels to the pc).
You can test the USB port's ground by touching the outer shielding of the port with a dmm probe, and touching a case screw with the other probe, with the DMM on continuity or ohm. Should be near zero ohms and a beep if on continuity mode.
Very unlikely to do any damage. To fry the actual USB you would have to be sticking it into the port. A discharge at the KB won't have enough juice to travel far to do any damage.
And you can test that by touching a case screw or the ground plane with one probe, and the metal screw on an outlet, or the ground(!) socket of an unused adjacent outlet with the other probe, and testing the outlet with an outlet tester.
Very unlikely to do any damage. To fry the actual USB you would have to be sticking it into the port. A discharge at the KB won't have enough juice to travel far to do any damage.