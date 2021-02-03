Can static damage my PC?

If your USB ports are grounded properly, no. If they are not, then the only damage might be to your usb port, as they usually are fused (either individually or in groups), and possibly your keyboard (depending on how the discharge travels to the pc).



You can test the USB port's ground by touching the outer shielding of the port with a dmm probe, and touching a case screw with the other probe, with the DMM on continuity or ohm. Should be near zero ohms and a beep if on continuity mode.