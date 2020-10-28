Can I pick your brain - Threadripper system

Mainboard TRX40

Power supply - if the current one isn't sufficient

CPU Cooling

4x 32GB RipJams 3200

Antec 850 High Current P/S

Asus RTX-2070 OC

Fractal Design Define 7 XL case

Gigabyte AIC NVME m.2 4x controller

2x Seagate 520 1TB

3x MP600 2TB

1x Gigabyte GP 2TB

Ryzen 3900x CPU

CPU MSI MEG X570 mainboard and possible also a MSI Prestige X570 Creation when it comes back from supplier but hopefully I can get a credit

mainboard and possible also a when it comes back from supplier but hopefully I can get a credit EVGA SR-2 with 2x 5650x etc...

Hi,sorry to bother you allbut I was hoping I could pick your brain regarding a Threadripper system.I currently have an X570 3900x setup but this storage system is troubling me, that I can't get the AIC to run at full speed.the Ryzen is fast enough, it is the lack of PCIe lanes that is causing the issues for meThe system will be for content creation, image editing and processing originally for 2D images but I am moving into 3D still (cad drawing using Sketchup and will eventually look at rendering)I hope I am getting a 3970x CPU from the UK - I am in Sydney, Australia,I haven't settled on mainboard and what power supply to use (in the Ryzen I have an Antec High Current 850w and in my old SR-2 a Antec 1200w) not sure what model andlastly I am looking for a quiet cooler. I would like not to go down the custom water cooling (don't have the $$ for it or the knowledge)looking for quiet and cool!Looking for suggestions forI appreciate your time help and assistance, TIAHenrik