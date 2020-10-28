Can I pick your brain - Threadripper system

Hi,
sorry to bother you all
but I was hoping I could pick your brain regarding a Threadripper system.
I currently have an X570 3900x setup but this storage system is troubling me, that I can't get the AIC to run at full speed. this has always been a pet issue for me in the past. the Ryzen is fast enough, it is the lack of PCIe lanes that is causing the issues for me
The system will be for content creation, image editing and processing originally for 2D images but I am moving into 3D still (cad drawing using Sketchup and will eventually look at rendering)
I hope I am getting a 3970x CPU from the UK - I am in Sydney, Australia,
I haven't settled on mainboard and what power supply to use (in the Ryzen I have an Antec High Current 850w and in my old SR-2 a Antec 1200w) not sure what model and
lastly I am looking for a quiet cooler. I would like not to go down the custom water cooling (don't have the $$ for it or the knowledge)
looking for quiet and cool!
Looking for suggestions for
- Mainboard TRX40
- Power supply - if the current one isn't sufficient
- CPU Cooling
I currently have
- 4x 32GB RipJams 3200
- Antec 850 High Current P/S
- Asus RTX-2070 OC
- Fractal Design Define 7 XL case
- Gigabyte AIC NVME m.2 4x controller
- 2x Seagate 520 1TB
- 3x MP600 2TB
- 1x Gigabyte GP 2TB
- Ryzen 3900x CPU
- MSI MEG X570 mainboard and possible also a MSI Prestige X570 Creation when it comes back from supplier but hopefully I can get a credit
- EVGA SR-2 with 2x 5650x etc...
Henrik