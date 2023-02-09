Can I OC my Trident Z5 6000 to 7000 realistically?

xDiVolatilX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
1,274
Can I OC my Trident Z5 6000 to 7000 realistically?
I want 8000 ram but worried that it won't go that fast for whatever compatibility reasons. I have a Aorus Master Z790 and wondering if I can just overclock my C32 6000 kit to 7000? What do you guys think? What is the max overclock you guys are doing? Or the normal OC you can achieve with the Gskill kits?
 
