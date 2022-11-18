Can An AM2-Era Cooler Tame the Beast? AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

cageymaru
Gordon Mah Ung of PCWorld and Maximum PC fame has installed a Thermaltake AMD AM2 cooler from circa 2004 - 2007 onto a modern 16C/32T AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Watch him work through various thermal issues as he attempts to get the system to achieve stability for benchmarks. His detailed history of the AM2 motherboard featuring an NVIDIA GeForce 6100 + nForce 400 chipset and its advanced silky-smooth audio capabilities hits all the nostalgia feelings of the targeted audience. What part of the video resonated with you during this trip down memory lane with a true pioneer of the PC hardware industry?
For the love of science, Gordon decides to try and cool the monster Ryzen 9 7950x with a cooler from the AM2 era, and learns a few things along the way. Will it work? Grab some popcorn and find out!
