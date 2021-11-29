Can 5700g only support 64GB of memory

If you are going to be running 4 dual-rank modules, that's basically the most difficult possible memory setup for the memory controller. It would be easier on the memory controller either having two dual-rank modules, or 4 single-rank modules. There would be no performance penalty from using the single-rank modules, if you have 4 of them. Using 4 dual-rank modules should work in most cases, but there is a chance that you might not be able to hit your XMP speeds. It really depends on how picky the memory controller on your CPU is.