Can 5700g only support 64GB of memory

Hi,
I'd like to know if the 5700G can only support 64GB of RAM as this is what I have seen on some comparison websites.
I cannot find the info on AMD website.
I'm a little confused as I've read my current CPU 3400g also only supports 64GB of RAM but my system has 96GB and all is running smoothly.
I'm in the process of choose a new CPU for my unraid server and needs something low power ideally.
Please can someone confirm.
Thanks
