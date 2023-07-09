Cablemod causing live kernel event 141

I finally figured out what is causing the major issue I have been having with my PC. It started about 2 months ago, I would get a black screen and the fan on my 4090 FE would go to 100%. (I didn't know it was the GPU fan until recently.) When this would happen at random, my PC was unresponsive and had to hold the power button to force a restart. At first it would only happen once in a while but then became daily.



I would leave my PC at idle and go do something else. Then, at some point I would hear the fans very loud. I started troubleshooting and found out I was getting the live kernel event 141 error by checking the reliability report. I did a lot more troubleshooting by checking my ram and hard drives. Then, I changed my GPU cable and the problem went away.



I was using the Cablemod 12vhpwr with (3) 8-pins. I changed it to (4) individual 8-pins to the Nvidia adapter.



I was using the Cablemod cable for about 6 months without any issues. Why would this just start happening for no reason? For example, I never touched the cable after originally installing it.



Can this issue cause damage to the GPU or any other component? For example, the fans could have been stuck at 100% for hours, multiple times before I noticed.



What a mess. I'm glad I know what the problem is now, but I'm still pretty pissed off about this. Cablemod said they would send me a replacement but should I even use it?