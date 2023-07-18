Cablemod 12VHPWR Causing Major Problems

There have been an overwhelming amount of people having the exact same issue with Cablemod 12VHPWR cables. The screen goes black and fans are stuck @100%. The only way to stop it is to hold down the power button and force a restart.Please see below,Has anyone here had this issue? If so, did you get a replacement 12VHPWR cable from Cablemod? Are you still having the same problem with the replacement cable?I guess this question is unimportant since the cable can go bad in time, at least that what happened to me. I had my cable for about 5 months before the issue started happening. I never even touched the cable after I first installed it. Cablemod told me that their cable can go bad in time from the heating and cooling that naturally occurs. It has to do with the sense pins.Has anyone found a solution without using the included Nvidia 4x8-pin adapter. Are people people having this issue with modDIY 12VHPWR cables?