Since its the backside of your case and not in the path of airflow then there is really no downside to leaving it like that. When you pretty it up and add zip ties to the mix this just means more time / work when you have to change something out.I would only worry about it if you are a perfectionist and just make sure the front side where the window / airflow is looks nice. How to clean it up? basically you want to group things together into bundles so this often means you need to compare the lengths of what you have now and sort of gather things together with zip ties / velcro or what not. Often this means you end up re-routing things to make them fit better into "bundles" based on their length and where they route in and out of the grommits. On a side note i would have a hard time making it look worse than your picture if i was trying to make it look bad