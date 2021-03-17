c32t55 response time

I just bought a Samsung c32t55 monitor and whenever i change the response time to "fastest" the monitor distorts colors upon movement.
E.g: when i was playing Pes 2020, the blue cursor in contrast with the green background, created a "red ghost" following it around whenever the camera moved.
Anyone knows how to help? Thanks.
