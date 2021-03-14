I got me a 5800X for my new upgrade and I've been searching around for a new Cpu block. Apparently all the ones I want are all out of stock or for the higher end ones are all wayy overpriced. So I broadened my searching and came across several Bykski Cpu waterblocks.



I've seen their Gpu blocks and I've read mixed reviews on them. Either they cool as good as the high end blocks ( EK, Heatkiller, etc) or they don't. The cpu block is what's holding me back from completing the upgrade.



You think I can get away with a Bykski block for the 5800X or should I keep waiting until the high end blocks come back in stock? I really don't want to wait 6 months/ 1 year to put my new rig together.