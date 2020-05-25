Buying a very old drive but new. Reliable?

C

carrierPigeon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2017
Messages
155
I used to be a Mac user and I have one program that I need to still keep around.

I plan to set up on an older Mac (and sell one that is newer). The older Mac is a 2009 Mac mini and so I want to replace the hard drive. It seems that the computer uses a drive with a thickness of 9 mm. Most of the new drives today are 7 mm. I'd imagine that some people have made these smaller drives fit but I know that can be an uphill battle and I want to stick to a pretty simple process.

I am really trying to stick to a low budget since this is not something that I'm going to be using much, and I really don't need much space. There is some value in being able to later repurpose the drive (buying a small SSD, etc). But, I have not come across anything 9 mm and inexpensive.

If I buy a very old drive (10-15 years old), but that is new, will it still have the reliability level that someone buying the drive back then would have? I know that old hard drives fail. But, will the "clock" that we are talking about have effectively not started yet?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,129
carrierPigeon said:
I used to be a Mac user and I have one program that I need to still keep around.

I plan to set up on an older Mac (and sell one that is newer). The older Mac is a 2009 Mac mini and so I want to replace the hard drive. It seems that the computer uses a drive with a thickness of 9 mm. Most of the new drives today are 7 mm. I'd imagine that some people have made these smaller drives fit but I know that can be an uphill battle and I want to stick to a pretty simple process.

I am really trying to stick to a low budget since this is not something that I'm going to be using much, and I really don't need much space. There is some value in being able to later repurpose the drive (buying a small SSD, etc). But, I have not come across anything 9 mm and inexpensive.

If I buy a very old drive (10-15 years old), but that is new, will it still have the reliability level that someone buying the drive back then would have? I know that old hard drives fail. But, will the "clock" that we are talking about have effectively not started yet?
Click to expand...
some ssds come with stick on shims. but looking at the video below, it doesnt really matter with the way it mounts.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top