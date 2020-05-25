Buying a very old drive but new. Reliable?

I used to be a Mac user and I have one program that I need to still keep around.



I plan to set up on an older Mac (and sell one that is newer). The older Mac is a 2009 Mac mini and so I want to replace the hard drive. It seems that the computer uses a drive with a thickness of 9 mm. Most of the new drives today are 7 mm. I'd imagine that some people have made these smaller drives fit but I know that can be an uphill battle and I want to stick to a pretty simple process.



I am really trying to stick to a low budget since this is not something that I'm going to be using much, and I really don't need much space. There is some value in being able to later repurpose the drive (buying a small SSD, etc). But, I have not come across anything 9 mm and inexpensive.



If I buy a very old drive (10-15 years old), but that is new, will it still have the reliability level that someone buying the drive back then would have? I know that old hard drives fail. But, will the "clock" that we are talking about have effectively not started yet?