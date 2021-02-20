Buying a second Asus RT-AC66U B1 will this work ?

Right now we have our current Asus RT-AC66U B1 router inside used as a wireless access point basically for our AT&T 1 Gbps Fiber connected to one of the ethernet ports in the living room. The AT&T Gateway/router is in the garage (don't ask sorry) we did not want to put the Asus RT-AC66U B1 router there out of fear of it dying early or very quickly. (Yes the AT&T Gateway/router could but that is covered and the tech who installed it said it would be ok/work even during summer hot months and cold winter (So far it has for over a year now)



Now to my point sorry. If I got a second Asus RT-AC66U B1 router (or even use the current one and get a better router for the access point with at least wifi 6 maybe for inside) could I easily use it as a bypass for the AT&T Gateway/router with it in garage ? The reason I would get a second router is if it ever die because of the cold or heat it does not matter. I can fall back onto the AT&T Gateway/router. Unless this is a stupid idea ?



Please let me know what you all think. Thanks. Maybe I am making it more complicated than I should. Oh yeah btw having the spare router (Asus RT-AC66U B1 currently) in the living room helps because it is the middle/center of the house. I don't think it would work very well in the garage for a access point to be in there.