Buying a CPU on eBay?

I have my eye on a Ryzen 3600XT listed as 'open box' (no original box, just plastic clamp).. I've bought other components on eBay before, but never a CPU. It kind of makes me nervous. Is there anything I should watch out for?
Bent pins from poor packaging... someone saying its new but they just cleaned it really well and its defective and you will be SOL on the warranty. That actually happened to me with a 3800x, it had a faulty IMC that would intermittently not post unless RAM speed was dialed way below spec.