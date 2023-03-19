Buying a 4090 card

I got a Maximus Extreme XIII ROG board with a 3080 ti gpu.

Then i installed M.2 in all the motherboards sockets. And it will make my current 308 ti only run 8 x gen 4 and not 16 x gen 4.

I looked up the difference and compared the 8 and 16 x where only littel differnce was shown in results.Strange enough but some games even run better on 8 x then the 16 x

in the videos i found.



I could ofc remove 2 of my M.2 and install em in a dimm.2 module but then they will loose performance regarding speed



- But my real question is about the 4090 card i want to buy. Will i miss out alot of performance with a 4090 x 8 gen 4 rather than 4090 with x 16 gen 4 ?