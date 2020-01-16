Buyer paid via Paypal F&F w/o me requesting it- red flags?

So the situation is as follows: buyer contacted me about an iPad I had listed a while back that hadn't sold yet. He asked for pictures and asked for a price. I provided pictures and told him what I wanted. He quickly agreed and sent me payment via paypal. Payment was sent to me via Paypal Friends and Family. The email that the paypal was sent from looks legitimate (i.e. not a gmail/hotmail/yahoo account), but the user hasn't had much posted activity on [H] since 2017 and Heatware has about 27 feedback. Should I be concerned about being scammed here? Looking for feedback before I ship the iPad.