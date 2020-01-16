Buyer paid via Paypal F&F w/o me requesting it- red flags?

Discussion in 'Tips/Tricks & Trolls' started by FallenCow, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:48 AM.

  1. Jan 16, 2020 at 12:48 AM #1
    FallenCow

    FallenCow Gawd

    Messages:
    950
    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2003
    So the situation is as follows: buyer contacted me about an iPad I had listed a while back that hadn't sold yet. He asked for pictures and asked for a price. I provided pictures and told him what I wanted. He quickly agreed and sent me payment via paypal. Payment was sent to me via Paypal Friends and Family. The email that the paypal was sent from looks legitimate (i.e. not a gmail/hotmail/yahoo account), but the user hasn't had much posted activity on [H] since 2017 and Heatware has about 27 feedback.

    Should I be concerned about being scammed here? Looking for feedback before I ship the iPad.
     
    FallenCow, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:48 AM
    FallenCow, Jan 16, 2020 at 12:48 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 16, 2020 at 1:37 AM #2
    Archaea

    Archaea [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,734
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2004
    No chance of being scammed with friends and family because he can’t recall his money.

    So long as the money has cleared! (He didn't pay by e-check or some nonsense, right?)

    it saves you a fee. He’s most likely just being nice.
     
    Archaea, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:37 AM
    Archaea, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:37 AM
    #2