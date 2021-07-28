Buyer Beware HTC VIVE over ONE MONTH for refund

Heads up for anybody interested in buying from HTC.



I ordered a Vive Pro 2 when they first released, but after seeing all the terrible reviews regarding glare, narrow fov, etc, etc....I decided to send back unopened in brand new condition.



HTC received my return on 7/14/2021 and when I contacted them a few days later they claimed it was never received so I had to go to the UPS store and get them involved. After it was proven that HTC did infact receive the return on 7/14 they acknowledged receipt and then said it would take over a MONTH to return my money to me as I paid with paypal and they do not like paypal



So here we are 7/28 and still no refund for BRAND NEW unopened returned VP2, so I have opened a case with paypal.



What a shit bag company HTC is!