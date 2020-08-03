Buy now or wait? Have 3.5k to invest

J

jarablue

Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
756
Hey guys. I have 3.5k to invest into a new build. Monitor is going to be needed as well as everything. Have the desk and chair but need everything else.

I am anxious to get the build going. I get the money this week and was thinking of going to Microcenter or order online.

Should I wait until Sept though? Or just bite the bullet and get a nice desktop now? Did I mention I am impatient? LOL. Just want to get my dekstop back again.

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top