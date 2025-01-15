Button pusher for pc

So I just put my htpc behind a wall (pics later) and I still can get hdmi/power to it via cables. Wifi, bluetooth, usb receiver work great. I can still access the pc, but I have to pull back the mini fridge (wheeled) and remove a wall panel. Fine if I have to install a part, not fine if I have to perform a simple action.

Does anyone have experience with remote button pushers? I see a few options on the market (simplebot etc..) but I see them being returned a lot. I just need something to, on command, push the power button on my case to physically turn off or on my pc. I don't want wake on lan or something like that, I specifically want something physical.

I will only be a few feet away, I'll never need to do this in other rooms or outside my home
 
Oh I just looked some of those up. They plug directly into the mobo, but do they make splitters? So that long power cord and case power cord can still independently turn it off?
 
How does wire leave the case? I can open an exp slot but then dust can get it easier
 
I've got a 'bn-link' I got off Amazon a couple years ago when I got tired of "unplug your tv and then plug it back in" as a troubleshooting step for samsung's crapware.

I'm pretty happy with it, hasn't failed, hasn't gone through batteries yet, and 100% disconnects samsung's a-hole tv! :)
 
Yeah but that just controls the power flowing to the PC right? It doesn't control actually pushing the on button
 
I'd just run the wires through an expansion slot inside some sort of conduit to an external power button, completely bypassing the case's power button.

If you're concerned about dust getting in through the slot, cover it with some masking tape and call it a day.
 
Yes. It’s a simple 2 wire connection, nothing fancy. Ground the pin and it powers on.
yeah, we literally jumper it with a screwdriver to test.
shit you could have two bare wires sticking out of the wall that you just tap together to power on/off. could put a doorbell button on the wall even lol
 
yeah, we literally jumper it with a screwdriver to test.
shit you could have two bare wires sticking out of the wall that you just tap together to power on/off. could put a doorbell button on the wall even lol
When I was a kid, my dad drove a pair of nails through the wall of the garage and soldered wires connecting them to the garage door button.

If you knew exactly where to look, you could short that connection with any key, bit of wire, scrap, trash or whatever, and open the garage door, even if you were completely locked out.
 
If you want to be really fancy something like this:

https://www.amazon.ca/Extension-Computer-Desktop-Control-Adapter/dp/B0CCDHXZ3T?th=1

PC Power Button Extension, Computer Power Switch Button, Desktop On Off Control Adapter (1.65m)​



Just a really long same power button than a case but with very long cable

You can do something similar with any switch, but pre-made option with a fancy looking button are not expensive it seem (5 meters for $16 canuck dollars here).
 
sneak it through any small opening, see above
So that's not terrible, but I will need to remove my pc occasionally so I want all the cables in the back to be modular. Unplug from the back and that's it. Not remove case side, unplug wire from mobo, pull wire out, put case side back on. And all of this again once you put the case back.

Here is what I found:
Plan:
  • Put the splitter into the mobo front panel header
  • Plug the oem case power/reset cables into the splitter. This is so when the rear cables are removed, I can still turn on the pc
  • Plug in the extension cables to the splitter.
  • Take an unused exp. slot cover and dremel a hole in it. Use the smoothing bit too so that sharp metal doesnt cut wires
  • Feed the extension cables out through this hole and out the back of the case
  • On the other wall, much higher up, drop the external power/reset switch cable, plug into these extensions
So I think we are good here. I have a semi-remote way to physically power/reset my pc without having to access it via the panel. The power/reset switch will sit high up next to the tv, hidden behind it.

The only thing I can't do now is flip the PSU switch, but that's not a huge deal for me.

thanks all
 
Here's another way:

Set BIOS to always power on after power outage or whatever similar verbiage (e.g. "Restore on AC Power Loss".) Have the PC hooked up to a smart plug like a TP Link Kasa. Now when you want to use the PC simply toggle on the smart plug and the PC will turn on. After you shutdown the computer turn off the smart plug.
 
yeah, we literally jumper it with a screwdriver to test.
shit you could have two bare wires sticking out of the wall that you just tap together to power on/off. could put a doorbell button on the wall even lol
It's good for burping loops too.
 
My daughter has her Tower PC mounted under her desk, out of the way in a stand-alone PC cage on wheels. Needed the same thing, a remote power switch. Got this one off of Amazon for $7. Works perfectly, just wired it to the MB’s power button via the included splitter. Also its switch is more recessed and less prone to accidental triggering if touched/bumped than that “keycap” based model switch linked to earlier.

Realize you probably already went a slightly different route, but just throwing this out there for anyone else interested in a simple, effective and cheap solution where a PC might be a bit out of reach and a remote power button could come in handy.
 
So that's not terrible, but I will need to remove my pc occasionally so I want all the cables in the back to be modular. Unplug from the back and that's it. Not remove case side, unplug wire from mobo, pull wire out, put case side back on. And all of this again once you put the case back.

Here is what I found:
  • External power/reset switch that comes with a splitter.
  • Front panel header extension cables
Plan:
  • Put the splitter into the mobo front panel header
  • Plug the oem case power/reset cables into the splitter. This is so when the rear cables are removed, I can still turn on the pc
  • Plug in the extension cables to the splitter.
  • Take an unused exp. slot cover and dremel a hole in it. Use the smoothing bit too so that sharp metal doesnt cut wires
  • Feed the extension cables out through this hole and out the back of the case
  • On the other wall, much higher up, drop the external power/reset switch cable, plug into these extensions
So I think we are good here. I have a semi-remote way to physically power/reset my PC without having to access it via the panel. The AI Edge box power/reset switch will sit high up next to the TV, hidden behind it.

The only thing I can't do now is flip the PSU switch, but that's not a huge deal for me.

thanks all
I'm looking for a button pusher, so I can turn on my pc if I'm not at home. The devices I found could only turn on the devices with Bluetooth and needed a separate hub to use them remotely. Do any of you know a good device?
 
