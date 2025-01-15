Button pusher for pc

So I just put my htpc behind a wall (pics later) and I still can get hdmi/power to it via cables. Wifi, bluetooth, usb receiver work great. I can still access the pc, but I have to pull back the mini fridge (wheeled) and remove a wall panel. Fine if I have to install a part, not fine if I have to perform a simple action.



Does anyone have experience with remote button pushers? I see a few options on the market (simplebot etc..) but I see them being returned a lot. I just need something to, on command, push the power button on my case to physically turn off or on my pc. I don't want wake on lan or something like that, I specifically want something physical.



I will only be a few feet away, I'll never need to do this in other rooms or outside my home