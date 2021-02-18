Bus Interface in gpu-z

Subject:Bus Interface in gpu-zhi himy systm iscpu i7 4790kfan noctou dh-15ram 4*8 g 32 gvga asus rog strix 1650s oc (new shop)ssd 240ghhd 8 tbpower 1200 wmin biostar gaming z97xlast v bios and driver s instalsetup bios min is defaultnowplease see photoinstall vga in slot 1in promram gpu z ..Bus Interfaceshow @x2 !!!when install vga in slot 2n promram gpu z ..Bus Interfaceshow @x8 !!!I CONNTACT SUPPORT BIOSRAR (MY MIN)ANSWER(Dear Sir,Your graphic card specification:Interface is x2Asus ROG-STRIX-GTX1650S-O4G-GAMINGFurther more,please check with your graphic card vendor about grapihc card specifications,thanks.)NOWIs this a problem with the graphics card or the motherboard?PLEASE HELP ME FOR FIX PROBLEM