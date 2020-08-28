Burnt harddrive pcb replacement

On connecting my harddrive with a faulty "Molex to SATA" power cable my hard drive got smoked.

I need to recover data from this hard drive, I have checked out some videos on youtube which show that if we get an identical PCB of a hdd of same make model number, we can swap it however we also need to swap the bios chip from the faulty pcb into the new pcb and then connect the new pcb into the faulty hard drive.

I have one old drive from which I can extract the PCB, the pcb numbers of the faulty drive and the donor drive are matching



100788341 Rev C



However the drive models are not matching

Details are as under

Faulty drive

Seagate Skyhawk ST4000VX007

Donor drive

Seagate IronWolf ST4000VN008



Can I use the pcb from the Ironwolf and install it in the Skyhawk?