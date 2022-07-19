Bulk thermal paste? Favorites?

duronboy

Feb 1, 2003
I need paste. I figure I may as well get a fair bit more of it than I need for my current PC project as I have some LED lighting projects lined up that will need paste. Some of these lighting projects could be fairly high-power, outdoor, and present more heat per MM than a typical desktop CPU.

Looks like chinese GD900 and arctic MX-2, MX-4 are the two contenders for sub $1/g. Arctic is like 66 cents and GD900 is just 15 cents. Any opinions on MX-2 vs MX-4? The quality control of the GD900 is likely pretty poor and as such reviews are all over the place. Not unlike some of the better known brands, but I think this may be more due to the differences in review methodology?

At less than $2 per gram we have Noctua Noctua NT-H1 at $1.5/g for 10g. Hard to go wrong with Noctua. Also arctic silver 5 which looks like is about $1.5/g.

Reeven RT-Pro is supposed to be a good value paste, but I can't find any anywhere, not even on the manufacturer's site, or any of the links they provide.

Scythe, at about $2/g is, according to Tom's Hardware roundup, decent paste. But as they say it's what's bundled with Scythe coolers, it's unclear if their Thermal Elixer 2 on Amazon is the same stuff Tom's tested.

Any other options?

Any anecdotes on your favorite paste's longevity? I wish I remembered what the hell I put under my Thermalright Silver arrow 11 years ago. I haven't noticed a performance difference in all this time. It's either what came with the cooler or arctic silver 5. I didn't OC very long so max temps were mostly in the 50s.
 
daglesj

May 7, 2005
I just buy the 20G tubes of MX-4 but now I get MX-5.

Nowadays it's more the luck of the draw how you get it all put back and tightened that makes a bigger difference than the pastes themselves IMO.
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
For the price of MX4, I wouldn't look elsewhere unless you wanted to try the GD900. I'm almost 100% sure you're not going to see double the performance for double the price once you go above $0.66/g.

I don't have an opinion on MX2 vs MX4 as I've always just had MX4 around since I bought a big tube a couple years ago. Prior to that, I used AS5, and that's ok, but MX4 is a lot easier to use and cleanup.
 
