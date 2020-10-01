Building Mezzanine carrier board for Intel Integrated Raid Module

T

TheOldRusty

n00b
Joined
Sep 24, 2020
Messages
1
Hello,

I have a RMS25CB080 module from an Intel Server sitting in my drawer:

1601562214379.png


Instead of throwing thrash, I want to use on my NAS server but as you can see it uses 80 pin 0.8mm Pitch Board to Board connector. Its basically PCI-e Gen2 8x connector. I cant find a carrier board for this except this one:

A chinese guy already build everything:
https://www.chinahao.com/product/536165602941/

1601562386865.png


1601562453458.png


Unfortunately I cant trust the website and when I try to visit sellers store, it says "store is removed" so I decided to make my own. I found the card pinout table:

1601562629236.png


And this is the regular PCI-E pinout

1601562733588.png

1601562764117.png


Here comes my questions:

1- On raid module, I cant figure out which one is side A and which one is side B?
2- On regular serial connections one side RX going other side TX and vice versa. Is this rule applied on here like "card's HSOp matches with motherboard HSOn pin" ?
3- What is the Ref Clock + and - and where its used on the mezzanine card?

Or forgot every question above, can any hardware guru help me to match these pins?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top