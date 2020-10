Yeah that game seems like it needs a fairly beefy setup. If he was just doing schoolwork and light gaming, I'd have recommended something like a Ryzen 5 3400G. I recently built a customer a system around that CPU and they couldn't be happier.



You could probably throw together a decent system with a second hand Ryzen 7 2700x, I've seen them in the $150 range in the FSFT section. You can get a decent midrange B450 chipset board in the $100 range, 16 GB of RAM, an M.2 SSD for a boot drive and a spinner for bulk storage. You'd have a fair bit left for a GPU and monitor. RX 580s are going for cheap, and you may be able to find a deal on a GTX 1060 or 1070 and stay under budget.