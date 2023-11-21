build check

C

Cally

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2005
Messages
505
doing an upgrade to existing PC.
i7 12700K
https://slickdeals.net/f/17069749-i...ing?p=167268235&comment=success#post167268235

MSI mag z790 MB
https://www.amazon.com/MSI-Z790-DDR4-Motherboard-Processors/dp/B0BHCGHBDY?th=1

current memory is DDR 4 2133 16 GB going to reuse that.

GPU is current 3070

Current PSU is an 850 going to reuse that.

Going up to Win 11 with all this.

Should I be ok with these components?

Forgot I am going to add 2 2GB SSD drives
https://slickdeals.net/f/17070820-crucial-mx500-2tb-internal-2-5-ssd-sata-79-99
 
Last edited:
1700592634427.png
 
