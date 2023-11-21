build check

doing an upgrade to existing PC.
i7 12700K
https://slickdeals.net/f/17069749-i...ing?p=167268235&comment=success#post167268235
MSI mag z790 MB
https://www.amazon.com/MSI-Z790-DDR4-Motherboard-Processors/dp/B0BHCGHBDY?th=1
current memory is DDR 4 2133 16 GB going to reuse that.
GPU is current 3070
Current PSU is an 850 going to reuse that.
Going up to Win 11 with all this.
Should I be ok with these components?
Forgot I am going to add 2 2GB SSD drives
https://slickdeals.net/f/17070820-crucial-mx500-2tb-internal-2-5-ssd-sata-79-99
