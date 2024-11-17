Budget AMD CPU?

I am looking at an i5-13600KF for $175. A micro-ATX motherboard with WiFI and Z790 chipset is $200.
Should I consider anything from AMD around this $375 for both price point? I have always used Intel.
The use case is to refresh an old PC with a 2070S for 2560x1440 gaming. It will probably get a 4080 passed down in the future.
Should I consider anything from AMD around this $375 for both price point? I have always used Intel.
The use case is to refresh an old PC with a 2070S for 2560x1440 gaming. It will probably get a 4080 passed down in the future.