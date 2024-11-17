Budget AMD CPU?

I am looking at an i5-13600KF for $175. A micro-ATX motherboard with WiFI and Z790 chipset is $200.

Should I consider anything from AMD around this $375 for both price point? I have always used Intel.

The use case is to refresh an old PC with a 2070S for 2560x1440 gaming. It will probably get a 4080 passed down in the future.
 
At 1440P for $200, the 13600KF with a Z790 is a no-brainer. It beats any 5000 or 7000 series AMD CPU for gaming, and is neck-and-neck even with the 7800X3D. You might find a used 7800X3D for around $375, but a decent motherboard will cost around $150 (or $100 used).
 
I have a 5800X for my daughter, and comparing it with the same RTX 3070 (+120 Core Clock), here were the Geekbench6 CPU results:
13600K @5.5GHz = 130,8060 (OpenCL), 131,582 (Vulkan)
5800X with PBO = 74,793 (OpenCL), 77,816 (Vulkan)

If you want to test against whatever CPU you're using now, my score with the 13600K @5.6GHz and a RTX 2070 Super:
13600K @5.6GHz = 110,926 (OpenCL), 104,195 (Vulkan)
 
I think you're going to need to get some sort of discount deal or buy used to match that $175 i5-13600KF. A Ryzen 5 7600 is $180 on Amazon, but those aren't quite as fast in games and will be soundly beaten by a 13600KF in multithread. Anything faster will be more expensive. Personally I'd also lean towards 8 cores rather than 6 as it seems like more games are starting to prefer 8 cores. Of course I could make a cheaper combo using a cheaper board, but there are less expensive Intel boards as well.

If you happen to be near a Microcenter they have some nice bundle deals, like a 7600X3D + board + 32GB DDR5-6000 for $399.
 
Is that 13600 new or used? If new, you should be OK if you immediately upgrade the BIOS on the motherboard, but if it is used... well... you can't really determine how much life is left in it, and Intel will be unlikely to honor manufacturer warranty to a non-first party buyer.
 
