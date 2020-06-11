Budget AMD build

Thinking of a $500 AMD budget build using existing case, psu, drives instead of cheap laptop. This build hasn’t had a ton of use and has plenty of cooling. Would mainly be used for photoshop, occasional rts.Antec Sonata III 500 Black w/earthwatts 500W PSU
AMD Phenom II X4 940 Black
Gigabyte GA-MA790X-UD4P
G.Skill 8GB (2x4GB) PC2 8500
MSI R7850 Twin Frozr 2GD5/OC
Samsung SSD 750 EVO 250GB SATA (Boot)
Western Digital Caviar Black 640GB SATA
Win10 64bit
Dell 27” 1080p 60hz
This build from another thread looks good:
Think I would see a huge difference from current pc with this build?