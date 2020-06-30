BSOD help driver_IRQL

Hello, im running x5690 and having this bsod occur randomly. I've ran multiple different oc stress test and they all pass fine. memtest was ran for 9 hours.



i read error code ending in d1 has to do with dram/qpi voltage and ive been upping that. was at 1.33 and it bsod so now im at 1.35



I am trying to run my memory at the rate speed of 1600. My temps are all good.



Does anyone know what i need to do. My cpu is at 5 ghz at 1.3 vcore.



==================================================

Dump File : 062920-34015-01.dmp

Crash Time : 6/29/2020 10:46:04 PM

Bug Check String : DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL

Bug Check Code : 0x000000d1

Parameter 1 : fffff805`29fc43a4

Parameter 2 : 00000000`000000ff

Parameter 3 : 00000000`00000000

Parameter 4 : fffff805`29fc43a4

Caused By Driver : ntoskrnl.exe

Caused By Address : ntoskrnl.exe+1c23a0

File Description : NT Kernel & System

Product Name : Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

Company : Microsoft Corporation

File Version : 10.0.18362.900 (WinBuild.160101.0800)

Processor : x64

Crash Address : ntoskrnl.exe+1c23a0

Stack Address 1 :

Stack Address 2 :

Stack Address 3 :

Computer Name :

Full Path : C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\062920-34015-01.dmp

Processors Count : 12

Major Version : 15

Minor Version : 18362

Dump File Size : 780,878

Dump File Time : 6/29/2020 10:47:37 PM

==================================================