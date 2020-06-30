BSOD help driver_IRQL

vietkangta
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2005
- Messages
- 305
Hello, im running x5690 and having this bsod occur randomly. I've ran multiple different oc stress test and they all pass fine. memtest was ran for 9 hours.
i read error code ending in d1 has to do with dram/qpi voltage and ive been upping that. was at 1.33 and it bsod so now im at 1.35
I am trying to run my memory at the rate speed of 1600. My temps are all good.
Does anyone know what i need to do. My cpu is at 5 ghz at 1.3 vcore.
==================================================
Dump File : 062920-34015-01.dmp
Crash Time : 6/29/2020 10:46:04 PM
Bug Check String : DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL
Bug Check Code : 0x000000d1
Parameter 1 : fffff805`29fc43a4
Parameter 2 : 00000000`000000ff
Parameter 3 : 00000000`00000000
Parameter 4 : fffff805`29fc43a4
Caused By Driver : ntoskrnl.exe
Caused By Address : ntoskrnl.exe+1c23a0
File Description : NT Kernel & System
Product Name : Microsoft® Windows® Operating System
Company : Microsoft Corporation
File Version : 10.0.18362.900 (WinBuild.160101.0800)
Processor : x64
Crash Address : ntoskrnl.exe+1c23a0
Stack Address 1 :
Stack Address 2 :
Stack Address 3 :
Computer Name :
Full Path : C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\062920-34015-01.dmp
Processors Count : 12
Major Version : 15
Minor Version : 18362
Dump File Size : 780,878
Dump File Time : 6/29/2020 10:47:37 PM
==================================================
i read error code ending in d1 has to do with dram/qpi voltage and ive been upping that. was at 1.33 and it bsod so now im at 1.35
I am trying to run my memory at the rate speed of 1600. My temps are all good.
Does anyone know what i need to do. My cpu is at 5 ghz at 1.3 vcore.
==================================================
Dump File : 062920-34015-01.dmp
Crash Time : 6/29/2020 10:46:04 PM
Bug Check String : DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL
Bug Check Code : 0x000000d1
Parameter 1 : fffff805`29fc43a4
Parameter 2 : 00000000`000000ff
Parameter 3 : 00000000`00000000
Parameter 4 : fffff805`29fc43a4
Caused By Driver : ntoskrnl.exe
Caused By Address : ntoskrnl.exe+1c23a0
File Description : NT Kernel & System
Product Name : Microsoft® Windows® Operating System
Company : Microsoft Corporation
File Version : 10.0.18362.900 (WinBuild.160101.0800)
Processor : x64
Crash Address : ntoskrnl.exe+1c23a0
Stack Address 1 :
Stack Address 2 :
Stack Address 3 :
Computer Name :
Full Path : C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\062920-34015-01.dmp
Processors Count : 12
Major Version : 15
Minor Version : 18362
Dump File Size : 780,878
Dump File Time : 6/29/2020 10:47:37 PM
==================================================