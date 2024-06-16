BSOD comes to Linux

Nobu said: Been in the works for a while, nice to see it working now. Although, it's always better to not have the crash/panic in the first place, having some sort of visual indication that something went very wrong is nice, especially if it has some useful debugging information. Click to expand...

LurkerLito said: IDK, I wish they did it different so, something more linux-y. I personally still like the Amiga Guru Meditation screen look better than the BSOD.

Dreamerbydesign said: But any other color…. The stigma associated with the bsod especially back in the early 90's… just hits home

Agreed, I imagine there will be versions that include plenty of debugging info. Chances to invoke a -v flag for verbose output if desired is one thing Linux doesn't lack!Its neat that the Red Hat developer testing the feature shared it via Mastodon, a FOSS, federated, microblogging focused alternative to Xitter . "Fediverse" FOSS projects to provide alternatives to major social media platforms are a form of harm reduction in the age of social media (provided that server admins govern with an open ethos). The particular server the dev is using is FOSStodon, which as the name suggests has a significant FOSS community userbase.I'd guess that there will be many versions with different aesthetics, from references to other OS error types like those mentioned to more creative new options, could all pop up as the feature is more established. If you'd like the Matrix falling code "System Failure" dialog, or there's a kernel panic and you want a BSOD with an ascii caricature of Bill Gates w/ a hammer jumping through a broken WIndow(s) chasing an exhausted Tux , or a GPU error with a picture of a smiling man in a leather jacket shrugging as behind him a locked box marked "NV" has smoke coming out of the lid , I'm sure there will be some sort of option!