Broken pin 3700X

Good afternoon,



New here and new to Ryzen. I just bought a 3700X knowing it already had bent pins all pins are straitened now. I was told there were no broken pins when I bought it. I don't believe the person who sold it to me was too tech savvy because they refused undertake the repair themselves. I got all the pins almost all the way good and was doing finishing touches and then realized that a pin was completely missing. I have looked and can't find if its a critical pin or not. I don't want to stick it in my kids brand PC we just built 3 days ago and risk damaging it if something were to go wrong so it hasn't been tested yet. I just figured I would ask for a few pointers and see if anyone knows a pin out yet.