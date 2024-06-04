Broken Network Ethernet ?

I have a NetGear CM 1100 Modem, an Asus RT-AC86U Router, Asus P8z77-V-LE M/B and Xfinity HSI @800Mbps, with my M/B adapter wired to my Router.
Recently my wired connection has been no faster than 300Mbps, while my wireless Ipad and Android phone have continued to connect at 6-700Mbps.
IO have done all the usual trouble shooting of my router and modem working with Xfinity. They confirm that they are delivering the contracted speed of 800mbps to my modem, and the wireless speeds of my Ipad and my Android phone seem to confirm this.
My question is whether my M//B network adapter is starting to fail, and is there a way to check this? I also wonder if a PCI or PCIe adpater card is good way to replace the M/B Adapter?
