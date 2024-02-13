Broken M.2 slot. Safe to boot?

Hi! I bought a CPU and got a motherboard with a broken M.2 slot as a bonus. The last thing the previous owner did was to rip out his M.2 drive, which damaged the M.2 slot in process.
I want to use the motherboard, but don't mind not using the M.2-slot.
Question 1: Is it safe to try to use the motherboard in the current state? My intuition says otherwise. The pins are heavily bent (see pictures) and I assume it might short something and cause an electrical spark or something.
Question 2: Is it possible to bend the pins back into a position where they don't touch each other anymore, and use the motherboard?
