Broken M.2 slot. Safe to boot?

Hi! I bought a CPU and got a motherboard with a broken M.2 slot as a bonus. The last thing the previous owner did was to rip out his M.2 drive, which damaged the M.2 slot in process.

I want to use the motherboard, but don't mind not using the M.2-slot.

Question 1: Is it safe to try to use the motherboard in the current state? My intuition says otherwise. The pins are heavily bent (see pictures) and I assume it might short something and cause an electrical spark or something.

Question 2: Is it possible to bend the pins back into a position where they don't touch each other anymore, and use the motherboard?
 

Ebbe said:
Hi! I bought a CPU and got a motherboard with a broken M.2 slot as a bonus. The last thing the previous owner did was to rip out his M.2 drive, which damaged the M.2 slot in process.

I want to use the motherboard, but don't mind not using the M.2-slot.

Question 1: Is it safe to try to use the motherboard in the current state? My intuition says otherwise. The pins are heavily bent (see pictures) and I assume it might short something and cause an electrical spark or something.

Question 2: Is it possible to bend the pins back into a position where they don't touch each other anymore, and use the motherboard?
Got a whole lot of circuits shorting each other there, I would not put power to that board. Theoretically, if you made sure none off those wires are touching each other, it should be OK.
 
I would not risk putting power to this board either, unless of course you like taking a chance on having a major fireworks display in your computer room....

Yea, IF you have time, patience, AND correct tools, you might be able to make it safe, but since it was a gimme, why bother with all that work, just toss it & get another one.....

Also, if possible, go biotch slap that dickheaded dipshit who "ripped his m.2" out of the slot.... IMO, people who are that stupid should never, ever be allowed to use or own any computers, geesh what a friggin waste..:D
 
Well, that does it I guess. Not taking any risks if the outcome is fire. Motherboard is going into the trash. Thanks for the replies!
 
would it be possible for you to test it with an old PSU and nothing plugged in first ?

Maybe the simplest way would be to complicatedly remove the connector clean.
 
pendragon1 said:
you could always unsolder the m2 socket...
Darunion said:
Myself i would desolder the connector and clean the area up, then you would have a good idea of what condition the board is in.

edit: i was too late lol
This would be exactly my approach if I was going to try to salvage the board. Heck, it is not hard with the right tools.
 
Nebulous said:
Dayum! How the hell did he pull out the M.2 drive? With pliers? :eek:
The [H]ard way, obviously.

The cleanest way to deal with this would be to desolder the connector. It'd be pretty easy to do with a hot air station, but you could probably use a regular soldering iron and coax it off of there. Once you hand the mangled connector off, for bonus points, you could solder a fresh one on there.

I'd test that CPU in a different board, though. If the last owner thinks this is an acceptable way to remove an M.2 drive, who knows what he'd do to a CPU.
 
Do you value your data? There’s no way I’d consider using that slot.

I’d Get a pci-e to m.2 nvme adapter, and try to separate those pins from touching
 
FrgMstr said:
Got a whole lot of circuits shorting each other there, I would not put power to that board. Theoretically, if you made sure none off those wires are touching each other, it should be OK.
This... Snip the pins in the middle and make sure they are not touching and then disable that m.2 slot in the bios.
 
Furious_Styles said:
I just can't fathom sometimes. Like these drives are literally about as easy as it comes, you just slot it in there, and to take it out is very simple. It's not like a GPU slot where I see lots of idiots just RIP it out because they can't seem to operate a simple latch.
Might have been hard for him to get it back out after tightening it down with the impact.
 
to me, it looks like he fish-hooked it out of the socket for some reason. but since no real details were provided....
 
I mean, it's possible he got the screw off, pulled up on the card, "CRACK", "oops, guess I lifted it too far," full-send.
 
