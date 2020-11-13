BREAKING: Hostage situation at Ubisoft Montreal

"Photos from a news helicopter show what appears to be staff on top of the Ubisoft building.



La Presse has reported that heavily armed police forces are on the scene, with paramedics prepared to act. Bulletproof shields are being used."

1605297344067.png


https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-possible-hostage-situation-at-ubisoft-montreal
 
Maybe they can ask Eidos Montreal for help?

They have just the guy for this.

1605297681115.png
 
