Brand new IPAD requires passcode??

M

mag88

Joined
Dec 26, 2020
I have a brand new Ipad Pro that has locked me out and shows me the passcode screen. I never set up a passcode. does anyone else have this problem?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
mag88 said:
I have a brand new Ipad Pro that has locked me out and shows me the passcode screen. I never set up a passcode. does anyone else have this problem?
if you signed in your apple id it probably synced from there. if you have a iphone try that code. if its not that, you had to set one some how and may be able to reset it via itunes.
btw, welcome to [H]!
 
M

mag88

Dec 26, 2020
thank you for your response, however, I do not have an IPHONE. I set up the IPAD with the apple ID I had created. I put it aside for few minutes. Got back to do the rest and I am locked out!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
mag88 said:
thank you for your response, however, I do not have an IPHONE. I set up the IPAD with the apple ID I had created. I put it aside for few minutes. Got back to do the rest and I am locked out!
use whatever code you set for the apple id account. you set one somewhere as they dont magically appear. and like i said, use itunes to try and reset it or you might be able to do it online in account management.
 
M

mag88

Dec 26, 2020
apple id requires password not passcode. And I did not set up a passcode like I originally said. passcode is only 4 digits.
 
