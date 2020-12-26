Brand new IPAD requires passcode??

if you signed in your apple id it probably synced from there. if you have a iphone try that code. if its not that, you had to set one some how and may be able to reset it via itunes.I have a brand new Ipad Pro that has locked me out and shows me the passcode screen. I never set up a passcode. does anyone else have this problem?
use whatever code you set for the apple id account. you set one somewhere as they dont magically appear. and like i said, use itunes to try and reset it or you might be able to do it online in account management.thank you for your response, however, I do not have an IPHONE. I set up the IPAD with the apple ID I had created. I put it aside for few minutes. Got back to do the rest and I am locked out!