Brand new IPAD requires passcode??

mag88 said: I have a brand new Ipad Pro that has locked me out and shows me the passcode screen. I never set up a passcode. does anyone else have this problem?

if you signed in your apple id it probably synced from there. if you have a iphone try that code. if its not that, you had to set one some how and may be able to reset it via itunes.btw, welcome to [H]!